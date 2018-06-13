Survey examines what dads really want this Father’s Day

Father’s Day spending is expected to reach near-record levels this year, projected at $15.3 billion. But before you buy him yet another tie he won’t wear, consider: what does Dad actually want?

According to a survey Groupon conducted of 700 dads, the answer is simpler (and cheaper) than you might think: some time alone.

Fathers said they want, on average, 11 hours of “me time” a week, equal to about 24 days a year. Some things they might do during all that “me time”? The survey lists going to the movies, watching sports and a playing a couple rounds of golf as a few of the answers received.

The survey also found that 60 percent of men have a “man cave”, presumably where they’re retreating for all that time alone.