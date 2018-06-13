Suffolk Workforce Development Center to host hiring fair for skilled laborers

SUFFOLK, Va. – Calling all job seekers!

The Suffolk Workforce Development Center will host a hiring fair for the Virginia/North Carolina Pipeline from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19.

Those seeking to fill skilled labor positions for the Suffolk-based business Mills Marine & Ship Repair LLC are encouraged to attend. Positions offer up to $21 per hour.

Recruiters are looking to fill the following positions:

Sheet Metal Mechanics

Shipyard Painters

Inside and Outside Machinist Powertoolers Welders Pipefitters Insulators Ship Fitters



Applications must be completed before the event; they are available at the SWDC front desk. Interviews will be conducted on site.

The job fair will be on the second floor of SWDC headquarters at 157 North Main Street in Downtown Suffolk. Interested applicants are asked to bring a resume to the interview.

Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

Contact the SWDC at (757) 514-7730 for more information.