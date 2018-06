VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Muggles need not attend.

If you’re a Potterhead, you’ll love Tubby’s Tavern’s ‘Harry Potter’ Trivia Night! Face off against other fans as you test your knowledge of J.K. Rowling’s greatest creation every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. from now until December 26.

There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams.

Admission to the event is free, and wizard attire is encouraged.

Tubby’s Tavern is located at 2224 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Suite 113.