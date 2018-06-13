× President Trump calls Sen. Kaine a “total stiff” in early morning tweet

NORFOLK, Va. – President Trump weighed in on the Virginia senate race on Wednesday morning by calling Sen. Tim Kaine a “total stiff.”

“Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia. Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!” the President wrote on Twitter.

Republican Corey Stewart defeated two primary opponents on Tuesday to secure the nomination to challenge Kaine in the race later this year. Stewart has vowed to run a “vicious” campaign against Kaine.

The two sides already trading barbs. Kaine’s campaign responded to Stewart’s win by calling him a “cruder imitation of Donald Trump.”

“Corey Stewart would be an embarrassment for Virginia in the U.S. Senate, where he would eliminate health care for millions of Americans and slash public education funding. In sharp contrast, Tim Kaine is fighting to make Virginia and our country work for all, where good jobs, health care and education are available to everyone and all people are treated with dignity and respect,” the statement partially reads.

The Cook Political Report considers the race “solid D.”