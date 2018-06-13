Pink Floyd laser light show coming to Pretlow Planetarium

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you ready to see the dark side of the moon?

On Friday, June 22 from 8-9 p.m., Pretlow Planetarium in Norfolk will put on ‘Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon’ as a tribute to one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Lasers will transform the band’s magnum opus into an amazing visual experience featuring more than a million laser-generated colors.

Tickets are $7 each. Old Dominion University students, military, seniors (ages 62 and up) and children 12 and under get in for a discounted price of $5 with a valid ID.

Cash and credit is accepted at the door.

Click here to purchase tickets.