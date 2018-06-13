ODU cutting undergraduate tuition 28 percent for active-duty military

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University will drop the price of its undergraduate tuition for students who are active-duty military by 28 percent.

According to officials, the drop will start this fall semester and will have U.S. military members paying $250 per credit hour, a more than $100 reduction per credit hour from the standard rate.

“A degree from ODU can be a real asset to an active-duty service member,” said William Gideon, associate director of military distance learning. “We offer many programs at all degree levels to complement service and experience, as well as provide real skills that can be used both while they are in the military and when they transition to civilian life.”

The new tuition rate applies to undergraduate courses both at the school and online.

With being located in an area that has a heavy military presence, ODU has had its share of graduates that have experience being part of the U.S. military in a variety of ways.

The university has supported the GI Bill since the end of World War ll and also later was a pioneer in distance learning for military members stationed abroad, delivering courses to foreign post assignments and to Navy ships at sea.

ODU also now offers an internet based distance learning program for military members to take advantage of.

“Old Dominion is consistently ranked as affordable, and we’ve been a Military Friendly School for nine years running,” Casiello said. “We know the needs of military students and strive to be as helpful as possible so that our service men and women can achieve their educational goals.”

For more information about ODU’s military-specific programs, visit online here.