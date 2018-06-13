Norfolk Police look for arson suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are looking for a person they believe is an arson suspect stemming from an incident where a car was lit on fire.

According to police, who have released video of a potential suspect in the case, the fire happened to a 2018 Jeep Sahara in the 400 block of Bank Street around 3 a.m. on April 15.

The actual identity of the suspect is not known, but police are hoping that somebody may notice the person in the video.

"We are asking for the public to take another look and see if they recognize the person in the video," said officials in a release to News 3.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Lambert by calling 757- 615-3313.

