PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire Department are currently on scene of a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of Atlanta Avenue.

Dispatchers first received the call around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief on scene says this is an active residential fire. Firefighters have made multiple rescues and their condition is unknown at this time.

News 3's Brian Hill is on scene.

