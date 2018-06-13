Man pleads guilty to breaking into Newport News home, attempting to sexually assault woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a violent incident that happened in November, 2017.

Christopher Stuart pleaded guilty to these charges on Wednesday – Enter house to commit Assault & Battery, Abduct by Force, Simple Assault and Sexual Battery. Two other Abduction by Force charges were nolle prossed.

The night of the incident Newport News Police said they were called to a home in the southeast part of the city around 1:15 a.m. in response to a burglary call.

Officers arrived and saw that a woman was home with her two juvenile siblings when Stuart broke into the home.

Once inside, the Stuart assaulted the woman and then attempted to sexually assault her.

One of the juveniles confronted Stuart and he left the home.

Stuart is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17.