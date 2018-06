NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man late Tuesday evening had to be extricated from a car in Newport News after crashing into a tree.

According to officials, the crash happened in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 11 p.m., and the victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and it is not known if charges have been filed because of the incident.

Police are still investigating.

More information to come.