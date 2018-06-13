Red flags flying at Sandbridge Beach due to rough surf, chance for rip currents

How at-home DNA testing can go wrong on Coast Live

Posted 3:15 pm, June 13, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - With the popularity of at-home DNA tests on the rise, it important to know that many of them produce inaccurate results. We speak with genetic counselor Heather Hampel and pharmacist Julie Kennerly-Shah who shares her story of how a false positive on an at-home DNA test nearly turned her world upside down.