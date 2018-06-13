First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings and road work

FOG ADVISORY:

High Rise Bridge under a fog advisory this morning. Possible delays expected due to that low visibility.

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 6:50 AM

James River Bridge 9:00 AM

LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE – MIDTOWN TUNNEL

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS June 10-16

​I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.

Segment II

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on June 10-14, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Lee Hall/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Starting the morning of June 12, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on the Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramp to I-64 west, as traffic is shifted right to a new outside lane.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

· Single-lane closure east June 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure west from Willoughby Bay Bridge to the HRBT, June 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes

Full closure June 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

​Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

· Full ramp closure Terminal Ave. to I-664;

o South closed June 10 and 13-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o North closed June 13-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. through the MMMBT;

o June 13, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o June 15, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o June 16, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.;

o June 13, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o June 15, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o June 16, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

​I-264

· I-264 east ramp (Exit 21B) to First Colonial Rd. closed June 10-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Rd. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning June 10, and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 11-16. Detours will be in place.

Curlew Drive is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.

Other:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The entrance to the I-64 west on-ramp from northbound Military Hwy is expected to remain closed until June 15. Traffic is being detoured to the on-ramp using the Robin Hood Rd entrance. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Robin Hood Road will be detoured around the Military Hwy intersection from 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 18. View the project page for more details.

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.