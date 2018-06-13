Click here to view results for Virginia’s primary election

First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings and road work

Posted 6:05 am, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:06AM, June 13, 2018

FOG ADVISORY:

High Rise Bridge under a fog advisory this morning. Possible delays expected due to that low visibility.

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 6:50 AM

James River Bridge 9:00 AM

LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE – MIDTOWN TUNNEL
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS June 10-16

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County

View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III. 

Segment II

  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on June 10-14, as follows:
    • I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east and west to Lee Hall/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

  • Starting the morning of June 12, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on the Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramp to I-64 west, as traffic is shifted right to a new outside lane.

 

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

·         Single-lane closure east June 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure west from Willoughby Bay Bridge to the HRBT, June 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Express Lanes

  • Full closure June 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel

·         Full ramp closure Terminal Ave. to I-664;

o    South closed June 10 and 13-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o    North closed June 13-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Ramps will not be closed simultaneously.

·         Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. through the MMMBT;

o    June 13, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o    June 15, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o    June 16, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

·         Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.;

o    June 13, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o    June 15, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o    June 16, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-264

·         I-264 east ramp (Exit 21B) to First Colonial Rd. closed June 10-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements

  • Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Rd. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning June 10, and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 11-16. Detours will be in place.
  • Curlew Drive is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.

Other:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The entrance to the I-64 west on-ramp from northbound Military Hwy is expected to remain closed until June 15. Traffic is being detoured to the on-ramp using the Robin Hood Rd entrance. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Robin Hood Road will be detoured around the Military Hwy intersection from 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 18. View the project page for more details.

 

Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.