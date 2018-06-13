× First Warning Forecast: Partial clearing, highs in the mid 80s

A big jump in temperatures today. Many communities are 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. The humidity has gone up, which is making the temperatures feel like the low 90s for many of us. A cold front will cross the region late tonight into Thursday morning. This will give us a slight 20 percent chance for a shower or storm late tonight and Thursday morning. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

Clear to partly cloudy skies to end the work week. Highs in the low 80s. The humidity will be much lower, so it’ll be a lot more comfortable.

Saturday is looking mostly dry with a few clouds. Highs in the low and mid 80s. Partly cloudy and hot for Father’s Day. Highs will warm into the upper 80s with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower.

We’re cranking up the heat to start the work week. Highs in the low 90s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

We are watching disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea. This activity is forecast to move west to northwest over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days with no significant development. Environmental conditions could become slightly more conducive for some development if the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

