Eat at Chipotle, save the Chesapeake Bay

NORFOLK, Va. – Saving the Bay has never been so easy!

On Thursday, June 14 from open to close, every Chipotle location in Virginia will donate 50 percent of its sales to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the largest independent conservation organization dedicated to saving the Chesapeake Bay.

Guests who mention the fundraiser at the register will donate half of their lunch or dinner total directly to education and restoration efforts to save the Bay.

The fundraiser will also take place at Chipotle restaurants in Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

