Cocaine and firearms recovered in Chesapeake storage unit, man pleads guilty

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from drug trafficking.

According to court documents 45-year-old Antwon Grant was involved in a large scale drug organization that stretched from Virginia to Maryland. DEA agents got search warrant for a storage unit Grant rented at a facility in Chesapeake.

662 grams of cocaine and five firearms were found in that storage unit once investigators went in.

Grant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on September 18.