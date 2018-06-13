As Redskins say bye until July, veterans praise fast-learning rookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -For some Redskins, minicamp signifies a chance to make one last impression before training camp.

For others, mainly veterans, it's a chance to heal injuries from last season while being around teammates. That was the case for Trent Williams, who's recovering from knee surgery.

"I'm extremely close," Williams told reporters after Wednesday's session. "I'll be ready before camp."

Although this has been the first week Williams has been at Redskins Park for offseason workouts, he's been training the past five months.

The same goes for another leader on the opposite side of the ball - Zach Brown - the Redskins leading tackler last season. Absent from OTA's, Brown was back in burgundy and gold.

Even though Brown hasn't physically been in the building, his eyes have been on the young guys. "Some of them are really shocking me," said Brown. "For me, I'm waiting to see what happens when the preseason comes and the season comes, but right now, I got hope for all the little rookies."

Come late July, Brown might be seeing a lot of rookie running back Derrius Guice, who says he's up to speed with his feet, and the 'Skins playbook.

"Obviously I was in it hard when I first got here for rookie minicamp," said Guice, the team's second round pick in this year's draft. "Whenever we go in meetings, I'm kind of just taking in the same stuff they taking in. I'm already caught up. It's just actually heartwarming to get out there and know what to do."

Head coach Jay Gruden checked the "satisfied" box when it came to the rookies learning the program. "We did a great job of that I think so that when they come to training camp they are ready to roll," said Gruden. "

And then of course just getting to know each other so they can learn to play together and work together as a team. I think we accomplished what I set out to accomplish.”

As minicamp wraps up, the Redskins turn their attention to training camp in Richmond starting July 26. Until then, rest and staying in the playbook, are the pigskin priorities.