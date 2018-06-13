× Accused murderer on hunger strike to appear in Virginia Beach court

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – A judge will decide today whether or not the Virginia Beach City Jail can force feed one of their inmates.

Joseph Merlino has been on a hunger strike since April 16th, according to jail staff. They say he has drank water and other liquids but has refused all food. Jail staff say Merlino has lost more than 40 pounds since he began refusing food. He is currently on suicide watch because staff fears he could die of cardiac arrest at any minute.

Merlino was arrested in February 2017. He is facing murder charges in the death of his wife Elle Tran. According to police, Tran was injected with cyanide outside of her Virignia Beach home. Her family says Tran and Merlino were estranged. They have one daughter together who is currently with Tran’s parents.

Merlino’s trial is currently scheduled to begin June 19th.

If a judge grant’s the city attorney’s motion to force feed Merlino a feeding tube type apparatus will be put in by a medical professional.

News 3 will be in the courtroom for the motion and will update this article as new information becomes available.