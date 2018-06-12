North Landing Bridge stuck open, repairs could take several hours
WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back to back episodes, Friday 6/15 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:36 pm, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:24PM, June 6, 2018

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Ralph Macchio” — Image WL421_ Ralph Macchio _0008.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Jonathan Mangum, Ralph Macchio, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — © 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“Ralph Macchio”— (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LAUGH ON LAUGH OFF — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY RALPH MACCHIO (“THE KARATE KID”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#421).     Original airdate 8/3/2017.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Tony Cavalero” — Image WL414_Tony Calavero_0002.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Tony Cavalero and Colin Mochrie — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Tony Cavalero”— (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

HE HAS BEEN SCHOOLED IN COMEDY WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY TONY CAVALERO (“SCHOOL OF ROCK”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#414).     Original airdate 8/10/2017.