Virginia gas prices one of 10 least expensive in the U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’ve been wanting to embark on a road trip this summer but were worried about the damage constantly filling up for gas would do to your wallet, fear not!

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) of Tidewater Virginia, Virginia ranks #9 on the 10 least expensive average gas prices across the U.S.

Currently at $2.70 per gallon, gas prices in Virginia took a four-cent dip from last week as U.S. demand continues to decline. However, AAA reports, it is still 58 cents more than it was last year at this time.

AAA says Hampton Roads gas prices dropped even more than Virginia’s average with a five-cent drop from last week, bringing the current average to $2.72.

“Gas prices continue to dip across the Commonwealth, but remain more expensive than last summer,” said Georjeane Blumling, Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater Virginia. “This year’s higher prices seem to be influencing driving habits. While consumer gasoline demand remains strong, it is slowing and not growing.”

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)’s latest report, gasoline inventories increased to 82 million bbl after this weeks 3 million bbl add. This is the highest build for any region on the week and puts a 12 million bbl difference between the South and Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, the region with the second-highest inventory in the U.S.