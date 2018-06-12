× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool and cloudy again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cloudy, cool, and a few more showers… Highs will return to the mid 70s this afternoon, almost ten degrees below normal for this time of year. Mugginess will increase through the day as dew points climb from the low 60s to the upper 60s. Expect mostly cloudy skies again today with scattered showers. Expect higher rain chances to the southwest and lower chances to the northeast. It will still be breezy today with east winds at 10 to 15 and gusts near 20 mph.

Warmer air returns of the second half of the week. Highs will jump to near 90 on Wednesday. With a dew point near 70, it will feel like the low 90s tomorrow afternoon. We will see more sunshine mix in tomorrow but could still see scattered showers/storms fire up later in the day.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the end of the work week. Expect partly cloudy skies both Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower is possible but most areas should stay dry.

Father’s Day weekend is looking nice! Highs will remain in the mid 80s, near normal. We should see a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-15G20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 12th

1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie, Chowan, Hertford, Northampton

Tropical Update

We are watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea. This area of disturbed weather is expected to move west to northwest over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days. Little, if any, development is expected during that time. Environmental conditions could become slightly conducive for some development when the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.