Suffolk doughnut shop offers Kim Jung Un selection

SUFFOLK, Va. – O’doodleDoo’s Donuts in Suffolk is offering Kim Jung Un doughnuts to patrons.

According to a Facebook post from the shop, the North Korean leader style doughnut is on a few different ones they have on sale today.

The sweet treat design comes after President Trump and Kim Jung Un met in Singapore in a historic meeting to discuss denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

O’doodleDoo’s Donuts in January received criticism for making a Tide Pod doughnut after the recent “Tide Pod Challenge” social media videos and memes at the beginning of 2018 that widely circulated the Internet.