Sharknado’s Ian Ziering switches gears to talk motorcycles on Coast Live

Posted 12:15 pm, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:02PM, June 12, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Ian Ziering is best known for his roles on Beverly Hills 90210 and the Sharknado films. When not on set, he can be found on his motorbike and continuing his riding training. In honor of national-ride-to-work day, Ziering shows off some hot new bikes and motorcycle tips to keep you safe this summer.