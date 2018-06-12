North Landing Bridge stuck open, repairs could take several hours
Washington Redskins replacement defensive back Charles Jackson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Redskins Public Relations) – The Washington Redskins honored replacement players from the team’s 1987 squad with Super Bowl rings in a ceremony at Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park on Tuesday. Charley Casserly, who served as the Redskins’ Assistant General Manager in 1987 and helped build the replacement squad, hosted the event and welcomed more than 25 players in attendance. The event culminated with the surprise appearance of 1987 Super Bowl champions Doug Williams, Gary Clark and Dexter Manley, who joined the replacement players for a group photo.

The contributions of the replacement players were previously highlighted in the documentary Year of the Scab, produced by Ten100 in association with Leftfield Pictures (an ITV America company). The film, directed by John Dorsey, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in the spring of 2017 and aired as part of ESPN’s “30 for 30” series in September.

Washington Redskins replacement defensive end Steve Martin. (Photo by Nate Fine/Getty Images)

To properly honor the players for their role in the team’s 1987 championship season, the Redskins worked closely with the documentary’s director, Dorsey, and a number of key partners. Baron Rings, represented by President Peter Kanis, furnished the rings, while diamonds were provided by Uptown Diamond, represented by Principal Rick Antona.

“The 3-0 record of the Redskins replacement players was part of the remarkable success of the 1987 Washington Redskins,” Owner Dan Snyder said in a statement in March announcing the ceremony. “Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today. Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners on this project, we are happy to honor these players for their role in that World Championship.”

The Virginia General Assembly also officially commended the replacement members of the 1987 team in March with House Joint Resolution No. 151, expressing “the General Assembly’s admiration for their determination, hard work, and incredible achievements.” Quarterback Tony Robinson and defensive lineman Anthony Sagnella represented the replacement players during the passing of the resolution in Richmond.

Washington Redskins replacement quarterback Ed Rubbert. (Photo by Nate Fine/Getty Images)

In Washington’s first game with replacement players, the Redskins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 28-21, as wide receiver Anthony Allen finished the day with seven catches and a single-game franchise record 225 yards. The next week, the Redskins defeated the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants, 38-12. Despite the strike ending four days later on Oct. 15, 1987, the Redskins’ replacement players played and defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 13-7, in a Monday Night Football matchup despite the return of multiple starters for Dallas.

The three victories earned by the replacement players helped propel the Redskins to an 11-4 regular season record and an NFC East title. The Redskins would go on to defeat the Denver Broncos, 42-10, in Super Bowl XXII to earn the team’s second Super Bowl title and fourth World Championship.

CEREMONY ATTENDEES (in order of ring presentation)

NAME POSITION COLLEGE
Obed Ariri K Clemson
Keiron Bigby WR Brown
Derek Bunch LB Michigan State
Mark Carlson T Southern Connecticut
Joe Cofer DB Tennessee
John Cowne C Virginia Tech
Eric Coyle C Colorado
Alec Gibson DE Illinois
Allen Harvin RB Cincinnati
Charles Jackson DB Texas Tech
Ted Karras DT Northwestern
Jon Kimmel LB Colgate
Skip Lane DB Mississippi
Phil Pettey G Missouri
Tony Robinson QB Tennessee
Anthony Sagnella DT Rutgers
Tony Settles LB Elon
Willard Scissum T/G Alabama
Jack Stanley QB Nevada
Henry Waechter DE/DT Nebraska
Eric Wilson LB Maryland
Wayne Wilson RB Shepherd
David Windham LB Jackson State
Mike Wooten C Virginia Military
Jack Weil P Wyoming
Craig McEwen* TE Utah
*Honored in attendance after receiving Super Bowl ring in 1987

 