Red flags issued for beaches in Hampton Roads and Outer Banks

HAMPTON ROADS/OUTER BANKS, Va./N.C. – Red flags have been put up on beaches in both the Outer Banks and in Hampton Roads for a variety of concerns that officials believe should keep swimmers out the water or aware of conditions.

In Hampton Roads, The City of Virginia Beach has issued red flag warnings to the following beaches in Resort, North end, Croatan and Sandbridge.

The red flags for these beaches does not mean you cannot swim, but in a tweet from the city, they said that people should heed warnings from lifeguards.

Red flags flying at all the beaches today (Resort, North End, Croatan and Sandbridge) due to rough surf and high winds. Heed warnings from the lifeguards. Learn what to do if you are caught in a rip current. https://t.co/3e5chulczE #ripcurrent #swimsafe #redflag pic.twitter.com/sCxf8o3GRF — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) June 12, 2018

In the Outer Banks, The Town of Duck has put up red flags, which means that no swimming is permitted, and so do the red flags in Nags Head.

Duck did not specify why red flags were up on their beaches, but the Town of Nags Head said that red flags are up for them because of choppy conditions, large swell and the high threat of rip currents.

When in doubt about if you can swim in the area, check with lifeguards on duty and search for specific red flag meanings for beaches in your area.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the red flag alerts in the area.