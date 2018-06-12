People Taking Action: Former Marine serves in a new role in local middle school!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A proper handshake, how to treat women, managing your money - all topics covered in a special club at Virginia Beach's Kempsville Middle School.

That club is appropriately named the Gentlemen's Club, and the backbone of the group is Mr. Bobby Huntley. The former Marine is now a pastor, and for about six years he has been on the school security staff.

The group meets twice a month and the students are expected to wear a suit or shirt and tie to the meetings. Kempsville Middle is the third Virginia Beach school where Huntley has helped out with the Gentlemen's Club.

News 3 was allowed to surprise him with a People Taking Action award at the group's recent awards banquet. It was his wife, Angelia Huntley, who nominated him and read a portion of that email she sent News 3.

"He teaches the young men how to tie a tie, shake a hand and how to respect authority and themselves," Angelia read.

The group takes field trips, including a visit to an Old Dominion University football game, and a trip to the Virginia Beach courthouse, which included a meeting with the sheriff, talking with inmates - all in an effort to keep these kids on the right path.

Students like 13-year-old Christopher Shore say the program has been helpful teaching them "how to be a gentleman...how to present yourself to women."

Sixth grader Larry Cornell Williams III agrees the Gentlemen's Club has helped him, too.

"And it shows me how to be a better person to my mom and my parents, my coaches, my teachers," Larry said.

For those reasons, News 3 presented Huntley with a News 3 People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank. Huntley was left at a loss for words.

"Believe it or not, I'm speechless! My wife...my wife is good at surprises. She has surprised me on a few occasions, but I have to say this tops them all! Thank you so much, and I love you baby!" Bobby exclaimed.

Angelia says it was important to nominate him.

"And I know the late nights and the early mornings and I see the things he does and I want him to know that I see it... we see it!"