Norfolk school bus involved in crash, students on board

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened at Armfield Ave and W. Little Creek in the city.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. that had three students on the bus.

An initials investigation by law enforcement alleges that a person operating an SUV ran a red light as the school bus was traveling through the intersection, which led to the crash.

The driver of the SUV swerved to try and avoid the collision, but was unable to do so, swiping the side mirror of the bus.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The operator of the car was issued a summons for disregarding the red light.

Stay with News 3 for updates.