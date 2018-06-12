Norfolk Sailor accused of selling guns to cousin in New Jersey

NORFOLK, Va. – A 23-year-old Navy Sailor is accused of going into a Norfolk gun shop and using cash to buy five semiautomatic handguns and 200 rounds of ammunition from her cousin and her cousin’s boyfriend, according to the US Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

It happened in November 2017.

Tersora Amanda Cortes Trejorojas of Norfolk was arrested a few months later.

Navy officials said she enlisted in 2015.

Trejorojas and her cousin, who is from New Jersey, allegedly texted plans for Trejorojas to buy guns that would be sent back up north.

The New Jersey residents drove down to Virginia and purchased the guns on November 11, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey.

They said the next day in Orange, New Jersey, police responded to a shots fired call. An unknown person was arrested and police traced the gun back to the Trejorojas.

It states they also found the four other guns after the executed a search warrant in March 2018.

“That’s a serious offense going across state lines,” said Legal Analyst Sonny Stallings with the Stallings Law Group. “The feds are cracking down with so much going on with guns.”

All three were arrested for gun related charges.

Federal prosecutors say conspiracy to deal firearms without a license carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Trejorojas was released on bond.