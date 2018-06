NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened at the OctoPharma on 843 E. Little Creek Road.

According to officials, a person possibly suffered a gun shot wound according to witnesses, but the victim was gone by the time officials arrived around 11:30 a.m.

Witnesses also told police that a man fired a shot into the business and then fled on foot.

OctaPharma is a local plasma center that has multiple locations in Hampton Roads.

More information to come.

Stay with News 3 for updates.