Newport News Police looking for suspect in shooting

Newport News, Va. – Police in Newport News are looking for a 34-year-old Reginald Phillips, who is a suspect in a shooting that happened around 2 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.

According to officials, police arrived on-scene to find a 28-year-old Newport News man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say that during the altercation, it was reported that the offender pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. After the shooting, the suspect fled the area on foot.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries.

Warrants have been obtained for Phillips for Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Threat to Trespass Bodily Injury/Kill, and Annoying Phone Calls X2 in reference to this incident.

Phillips also faces unrelated warrants for an incident out of Newport News.