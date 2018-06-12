Newport News man arrested after throwing concrete block through victim’s window

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was arrested Monday after throwing a concrete block through a victim’s window in the 500 block of Catina Way, which injured another person.

On June 6, the man who filed the complaint told officers that 26-year-old Javon Kenyae Tucker was banging on his door and telling him to come out of the residence. When the victim refused, Tucker grabbed a concrete block and threw it through his window, which hit him in the face.

Tucker was charged with one count of Occupied Building: Maliciously Shoot/Throw, one count of Malicious Wounding and one count of Monument: Intentional Damage, Value <$1000.