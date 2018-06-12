Newport News driver going wrong-way charged with DWI, involuntary manslaughter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police in Newport News have charged a woman with DWI and Involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly was driving the wrong-way allegedly on Interstate-664 around 1:30 a.m. on June 8.

According to officials, Ashley Nicole Perkins, driving a 2013 Chrysler 200, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 664 when she struck a 2008 Honda Accord traveling southbound head-on.

The crash resulted in the death of Leonardo Maldonado that early morning, and Perkins, who supposedly fled the scene, was later found at Sentara Hampton Careplex.

Perkins has been also charged with Fail Stop Accident/Fel Death and Civil Violation – Refused Blood/Breath Test.

