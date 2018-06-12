Morning Rounds: Cures in your cabinet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - There are some common health issues that may respond to items you already have in your pantry. News 3 medical expert Dr. Ryan Light tackled some of the most talked about natural treatments on News 3 This Morning.

Can turmeric really help with arthritis, inflammation and headaches?

"Turmeric contains the chemical curcumin, found safe in six human trials," explained Dr. Light. "Curcumin, when studied, demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity inhibiting different parts of the inflammatory system. Turmeric can be used as an anti-inflammatory and may lessen the symptoms of arthritis and headache caused by inflammation."

Does cinnamon have a positive impact on blood pressure?

"Consumption of cinnamon has been shown to lower blood pressure in short term studies," said Dr. Light. "However, no long-term trial has been conducted. Cinnamon has anti-microbial, anti-parasitic, anti-oxidant, blood glucose lowering, and cholesterol lowering properties. Early human trials demonstrate no significant side effects or toxicity."

Is green tea good for weight loss?

"Green tea does help reduce body weight in the short term but shows no long-term benefit," said Dr. Light. "Green tea has some evidence for reducing the risk of breast, prostate, ovarian and endometrial cancers. The green tea also helps with cholesterol reduction. However, there is no significant evidence in reduction of coronary artery disease."

Can apple cider vinegar help control diabetes and cholesterol?

"Animal models have shown that apple cider vinegar improved the serum lipid profile in both normal and diabetic rats," explained Dr. Light. "It also has anti-microbial, anti-parasitic, anti-oxidant, blood glucose lowering, and cholesterol lowering properties. Vinegar has been used for centuries as a medicine."

Doctors stress that patients consult with their physicians before selecting treatment programs and methods.