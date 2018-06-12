Missing, endangered New Kent Co. woman had doctor’s appointment in Newport News

NEW KENT CO., Va. – The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing, endangered woman.

Authorities say 31-year-old Heather N. Barboza was last seen around noon Monday. They say she left her home in New Kent to go to a doctor’s appointment in Newport News and had not been seen or heard from since.

Barboza was last seen driving a blue 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Virginia license plate of VBE-1026.

Barboza is described as a white female who is 5’8″ tall, weighs approximately 300 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Barboza or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

