Local Army engineer district set for command change

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making a command change Wednesday.

According to officials, Col. Patrick Kinsman will assume command from Col. Jason Kelly at a ceremony set for 10 a.m. at Norfolk’s Half Moone Center.

Kinsman, a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, will manage the Corps’ water resources development and navigable waterways operations for five river basins in Virginia. These river basins are the Rappahannock, York, James and Chowan rivers and the Chesapeake Bay coastal basins.

Flood risk reduction is also a part of the job Kinsman will be in charge of.

The Bellevue, Washington, native will also be responsible for projects that involve a variety of military installations through out the commonwealth.

Kelly, who has commanded the district since 2015, is heading overseas to command the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Afghanistan District.

The Corps’ North Atlantic Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Butch William H. Graham, will preside over the ceremony.