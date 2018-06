You don’t want to miss News 3 Day at Harbor park during the Fathers Day game this Sunday, June 17!

They are facing off at Harbor Park against the Charlotte Knights at 1:05 p.m.

The first 10,000 men, 18 years and older, will receive a pair of cool Tides/News 3 argyle socks!

You can also enter below to win a four pack of ticket vouchers that can be used at News 3 Day or any other regular season home game this year!