First Warning Forecast: Heating Up & More Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

A very similar set up this afternoon compared to what we saw yesterday. Plenty of cloud cover, a few showers, and temperatures in the 70s. Even with the cooler temperatures we will continue to see fairly high humidity.Expect higher rain chances to the southwest and lower chances to the northeast. It will still be breezy today with east winds at 10 to 15 and gusts near 20 mph. We still have the chance of a thunderstorm today but not expecting anything to go severe. Through tonight and tomorrow night we will still see a slight chance of some tidal flooding.

Warmer air returns of the second half of the week. Highs will jump to near 90 and even breaking into the 90s on Wednesday. With a dew point near 70, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. We will see more sunshine mix in tomorrow but could still see scattered showers/storms fire up later in the day at a 30% chance.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s for the end of the work week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower is possible but most areas should stay dry.

Father’s Day weekend is looking really nice. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s with a good bit of sunshine. Saturday we are only tracking a 10% chance of rain and 20% for Sunday.



Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 10-15G20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 90. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 12th

1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie, Chowan, Hertford, Northampton

Tropical Update

We are watching a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea. This area of disturbed weather is expected to move west to northwest over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days. Little, if any, development is expected during that time. Environmental conditions could become slightly conducive for some development when the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%).

