Amidst national news of suicide, one local woman’s personal struggle on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Just a few short years ago, Lauren Hope worked as a local TV journalist and appeared to have it all. After surviving a suicide attempt, she now helps others find hope and as a certified peer recovery specialist. You can follow her online at @goodgirlchronicles.

If you or someone you know needs support, contact the National Suicide Hotline - 1-800-273-8255 or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Good Girl Chronicles will present a special screening of Suicide: The Ripple Effect at Regal Cinema 13 in Greenbrier on June 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. (LEARN MORE)