60-year-old charged for string of Norfolk robberies arraigned Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. – 60-year-old Johnnie Jones is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Jones was arrested in April after a series of robberies in Norfolk.

He has been charged with three counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, four counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, and eluding police.

After the arrest, Jones told News 3 he was guilty from behind bars.

When asked, Jones said, “Yeah I did it. I’m guilty of a couple of them yes, sir. Yes, yes.”

Police say the first robbery occurred at the CVS at 972 E. Little Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. on April 16, 2018.

The attempted robbery occurred at the CVS on 3200 Lafayette Boulevard around 9:10 p.m. later that night.

According to investigators, he then successfully robbed two Walgreens.

Jones, who says he is 100% disabled after suffering six heart attacks in 2013, said his motivation for the robberies was to keep his car and be able to assist his sister, who is bedridden.

