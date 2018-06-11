York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office offering free gun safety class

YORK CO., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office will offer a free two-hour gun safety class on Tuesday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. It will take place at the sheriff’s office at 301 Godwin Neck Road in Yorktown.

It will be a general handgun safety course. Although it is not a concealed carry course, it does meet the safety course criteria required to apply for a concealed carry permit.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the class.

The course is not hands-on; it will be lecture only.

The class is for those age 18 and older.

Click here to register.