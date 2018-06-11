Eastbound I-64 lanes near LaSalle Ave. closed in Hampton due to vehicle fire
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Norfolk from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday
Red flags posted for VB Oceanfront and Sandbridge due to rough surf and high winds

Virginia Beach Public Libraries offer prizes for summer reading challenge

Posted 2:07 pm, June 11, 2018, by

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You could win prizes just for reading this summer!

​​​​The Summer Reading Challenge is an initiative Virginia Beach Public Libraries put together to engage people of all ages in reading during summer months.
The challenge benefits school age children who may be at risk for the loss of reading skills during summer break and encourages reluctant readers with reading incentives!
The 2018 Summer Reading Challenge begins on June 11 and ends on August 4 at 5 p.m.
In order to participate sign up for the reading tracking software, Beanstack. The software will even give you reading recommendations!
VBPL also offers two year-round reading programs called the Reading Marathon for adults and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for kids, birth to five years old.
Prizes are awarded for each age group, youth, teens and adults and include books, a prize wheel spin, gift cards to Barnes & Noble and entries into raffles for bigger prizes.
Incentives:
  • five books = free book
  • 10, 20 and 40 books = prize wheel spin
  • 50 books = sand animal bean bag toy

Super Reader Badge

  • Read for 20 minutes a day, five days every week this summer and unlock an invitation to the Super Reader Celebration at the Virginia Aquarium on Thursday, August 9 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.