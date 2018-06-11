Suffolk man arrested for DUI, eluding police

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was arrested for drunk driving and eluding police on June 8, according to police.

35-year-old Dion Vashon Keys was charged with Felony Elude, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While Suspended/DUI Related. He also has an outstanding warrant for Domestic Assault.

Around 9:42 p.m. on the night of the incident, police officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Davis Boulevard. When officers approached the vehicle, they found Keys inside with an open container of alcohol.

Keys did not follow authorities’ directions and almost hit an officer as he fled from the scene. Another officer saw Keys speed away from the area without headlights. The vehicle Keys was driving was then found abandoned.

Officers later saw Keys walking in the 800 block of Davis Boulevard, where they took him into custody.

Keys was scheduled for an arraignment Monday morning in Suffolk General District Court. The arraignment was continued to August 14 at 10 a.m. for the Elude/Disregard Police-Felony charge.

