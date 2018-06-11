Study: Three Hampton Roads cities in top ten of places millennials are moving to

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach are three of the top ten cities that millennials are moving to, according to a recent study from smartasset.

Newport News ranked 6th, followed by Norfolk and Virginia Beach at 9th and 10th respectively.

The study said that Newport News was the second smallest city in the top ten, and that the number of millennials in the area jumped up by 5,667 because of 11,664 immigrating millennials and 5,997 emigrating millennials. The net influx of millennials is equal to over 3 percent of the city’s population.

While Norfolk is in the top ten, the city did see a fall in millennials after finishing in the top five of last year’s study.

Just under 5,000 moved to the city. In all 18,603 millennials moved to Norfolk while 13,606 decided to leave the study said.

Virginia Beach was a newcomer to the list this year in the 10th spot. It out ranked Charlotte, North Carolina, by only 57 millennials.

In total, nearly 12,000 of the 19,100 millennials who immigrated to Virginia Beach came from out of state, said the study.

The study also ranked what states millennials are moving to, and Virginia made a strong finish as number four.

The study had Washington (state), Texas and Colorado as the three states ranked above the commonwealth.

The Pew Research Center estimates there are around 71 million millennials in America, a statistic that shows the age and generation group will surpass baby boomers by 2019.

To see more about this study, click here.