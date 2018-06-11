Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Norfolk from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday

Skin expert shares the ins and outs of flawless skin on Coast Live

June 11, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Renowned dermatologist and the author of the book "The Beauty of Dirty Skin," Dr. Whitney Bowe shows us how to look radiant from the inside out.