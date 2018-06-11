Skier Bode Miller mourns young daughter’s death in pool accident: ‘We are beyond devastated’

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The 19-month-old daughter of Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller died Sunday in a tragic pool accident, TMZ first reported.

Miller and his wife, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, were at a party at their neighbor’s house in Orange County, California when 19-month-old Emeline Grier Miller somehow fell into the pool, a source told the site.

Terribly sad news in the Olympic Movement today. #TeamUSA sends sincere condolences to @MillerBode and his family, along with wishes of strength and comfort. — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) June 12, 2018

Paramedics responded to the gated community of Coto de Caza and performed CPR on Emeline, according to People. She was rushed to a hospital but doctors were unable to revive her.

The cause of death has not been officially determined.

Bode, 40, and Morgan, 31, both posted the following statement on their Instagram accounts Monday: