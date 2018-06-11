Resident catches Virginia Beach Police officer acting like a kid at heart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Protect, serve and enjoy the little things in life.

That is what one Virginia Beach Police officer did when he jumped on a kids carnival ride at Mount Trashmore over last week.

Local resident, Melissa Alvelo, caught officer M. Criner on video having a good time on June 6.

“This was so important to me to capture because I truly believe that there are more amazing officers than there are bad…this is proof,” said Alvelo in a Facebook post. “We need to see more of this. More videos of officers interacting with their community on a lighthearted, personable level than of the negative stuff that floats around the internet. Thank you officer for being the piece of my day that warmed my heart!”

While News 3 has not directly talked to VBPD or the officer about this, it looks like he certainly was enjoying himself.