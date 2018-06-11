Norfolk homeowner’s fence lit on fire by a stranger

NORFOLK, Va. – A night of backyard fun took a frightening turn for one Norfolk family.

According to Norfolk Police, they were called to Fisherman’s Road in the Bayview Section of the city on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. They say someone attempted to light a fence on fire.

Homeowner, Tiffany Arnold, told News 3 her two children were in the backyard when a stranger opened the latched door, poured gasoline on the fence and lit it on fire.

Arnold says her boys heard the door open and walked over, expecting to see their mom. Instead they say a man was standing in their yard.

The man only left the property after the fire was lit. The boys ran inside to get their mother, who called police. The Fire Marshal’s Office is now conducting an investigation into the matter.

No one was hurt by the fire and the damage to the fence can be repaired, but for Arnold, the incident has made her feel less secure in her own home.