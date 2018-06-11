× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, 70s, and showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A gloomy and cooler start to the work week… Expect mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers as a string of fronts lingers over the region. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, with warmer temperatures to the south and cooler to the north. Winds will shift from SW this morning to NE this afternoon and will pick up to near 15 mph.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with isolated showers. Lows will drop into the mid 60s tonight and it will still be breezy.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again on Tuesday with a few breaks of sun possible. Isolated showers are possible through the day. Highs will only reach the mid 70s tomorrow and it will still be breezy with east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer air returns of the second half of the week. Highs will jump into the upper 80s on Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s for the end of the work week and the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible each day but no day looks like a wash out.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 11th

2004 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

2004 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

