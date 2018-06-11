Great White shark caught near Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Great White shark was caught almost four miles off the coast of the Sandbridge section of Virginia Beach on June 6.

The Multispecies Research Group – Virginia Institute of Marine Science, believes that the shark that they caught was a mature male, and between 12-13 feet long.

The smaller of the two in the photo is believed to be 4 feet tall.

The research group also said that out of the 100 hooks that they put out, 41 of them caught sharks.

While they did get the shark close to the boat, they were unable to get it from the water, and said the it made a mess of the lines that they put out.

Photo provided by Kaitlyn O’Brien.