Get rid of your sensitive documents for free at the NNSO’s annual Shred Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission ranked Virginia 20th in the nation in the total number of identity theft reports. The Newport News Sheriff’s Office wants to change that.

On Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office will hold its annual Shred Day where people can have their sensitive documents destroyed for free.

Items to consider shredding include documents or mail with your name, address, account information, email address, telephone number and other personally-identifiable information.

The event will be held at Todd Stadium. Sheriff’s office personnel will direct drivers to shredding trucks and remove papers for on-site shredding.

Last year, the NNSO helped safely get rid of approximately 25,000 pounds of paper.

Shred Day is for residents only; no businesses allowed.

Todd Stadium is located at 12465 Warwick Boulevard.

Click here for more information about Shred Day.