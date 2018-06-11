× First Warning Forecast: Rain, Storms, And Cooler Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

**Coastal Flood Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight.

A gloomy but cooler start to our work week with rain chances today and stretching into the rest of the week. We are tracking a 40% chance of showers and storms off and on throughout the day. Most of the area has a chance of a thunderstorm today but no chance of severe weather. The farther south you go towards Cape Hatteras has a a chance at an isolated severe storm. For most of us we will just see heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Wind is coming from the NE 10-15 mph. With the northeast winds and rain we will see an issue with tidal flooding tonight and into tomorrow night. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s today but with higher humidity.

Tuesday will be very similar. We will wake up to a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers mainly for northeastern North Carolina. We will continue to see a pop up showers throughout the day with a lot of us staying dry. Cloud cover and humidity will be sticking around. Highs will once again just reach the mid to upper 70s with the wind coming from the East at 10-15 mph. We will continue to see the threat of some tidal flooding.

We will heat right back up as we head into Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. There will be a 30% chance of scattered showers through the day with the possibility of a thunderstorm mixing in. We will continue to be mostly cloudy throughout the day. For the rest of the week we will be in the upper 80s with a 30% chance of rain each day.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 11th

2004 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

2004 F0 Tornado: Chowan Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

